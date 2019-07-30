‘Quite costly:’ Oak Creek police investigate 4 thefts at construction sites in 3 days

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police on Tuesday, July 30 spoke with FOX6 News as they worked to track down thieves responsible for stealing construction equipment after four thefts in three days.

Police said trailer locks were cut and a variety of tools, such as saws, drills, hammers, and radios, were taken — with construction season in full swing.

“As long as there are things to be taken, people will take advantage,” said Robert Michalski, detective with the Oak Creek Police Department.

Detective Michalski said the four burglaries happened between July 23 and July 26 at four separate construction sites in the city.

“Two in the area of S. 27th Street,” said Michalski. “One in the area of S. 13th Street. One around the area of I-94 and Rawson.”

Michalski said it’s possible the crimes are connected.

“Real small items that can be easily taken,” said Michalski. “Not large generators or anything like that. Small items, and quite a few of them, which is turning out to be quite costly.”

Michalski said police believe the thief has a goal in mind.

“We think that they are definitely turning around the products to be sold,” said Michalski.

Police asked that construction company owners and workers “remember to go the extra mile when securing your equipment,” and recommended utilizing surveillance cameras.

‘We’re asking people to be on the lookout,” said Michalski. “Not only is there the thefts that’s going on, but these are being sold.”

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.