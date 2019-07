Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The bug whisperer is back with a spider named after David Bowie. Tony Gustin joins Real Milwaukee with a look at the latest creepy crawlers he'll have on display at Discovery World this weekend.

This months' featured creature at Discovery World will be the David Bowie Hunstman spider. It was named after David Bowie because someone thought the spider's reddish hair looked like the musician. Tony has also added Australian walking sticks to his show.