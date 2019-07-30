Trial continues for Cudahy parents accused of abusing 15-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- The trial against a Cudahy couple accused of child abuse could wrap up as early as Tuesday, July 30.Prosecutors say Kevin Boon-Bey, 47, and his now estranged wife, Felicia Boon, 35, starved and tortured Boon-Bey's 15-year-old daughter.

Kevin Boon-Bey and Felicia Boon each face the following charges:

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm, as party to a crime

Causing mental harm to a child, as party to a crime

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is bodily harm, as party to a crime -- two counts

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is bodily harm

False imprisonment, as party to a crime

Prosecutors said the couple locked the girl in her bedroom with zip ties between August and December 2018 at their Cudahy home. They testified zip ties were only used on the attic door, and that the victim spent most of her time in her room because she had failed freshman year, so she was being home-schooled.

"It was always expressed, 'Once you're done with the instructions that have been given to you, you're more than welcome to come out,'" said Boon-Bey.

The victim told jurors during testimony Thursday her food and bathroom privileges were limited during that time period, leaving her with no option but to soil herself.

Detectives removed the girl from the home in December after she got hold of a cellphone, recorded some of the abuse, and texted it to a relative, who called police.

"Her hair shaved off. Her face is not recognizable as the [victim] that I know," said Ive Williams, witness.

The defense argued the six other children who were living in the home, and were treated well, were responsible. Relatives and police told the jury both defendants knew what was going on, and did nothing.