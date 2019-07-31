× 64-year-old man dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in Racine, driver arrested

RACINE — A 64-year-old man died at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, July 30 Racine. It happened in the area of 6th Street and Marquette Street.

According to police, around 11:35 p.m. off-duty Racine police officers that were on their way home located a man lying in the street.

The officers observed that the man was injured and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The off duty officers notified Racine Rescue and began life-saving measures.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was transported to Ascension Hospital where he died. While officers were on scene a vehicle pulled up on scene and the driver admitted to being the operator of the offending vehicle.

The operator was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.