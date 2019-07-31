LIVE: Mayor Tom Barrett talks about tiny homes project planned for Milwaukee

A glass bridge opening next month in China will be the world’s longest

Posted 12:15 pm, July 31, 2019, by

CHINA — A new walkway in China set to be the longest glass bridge in the world has an unexpected twist — it spirals through the air, offering spectacular views of the surrounding scenery.

Due to open next month the walkway will stretch across southwest China’s Huangguoshu Scenic Area, known for its waterfalls and limestone formations.

Round the bend: The glass walkway is 550 meters long.

Raising the stakes for visitors who like to challenge their fear of heights, the bridge is 550 meters long, or 1,804 feet, smashing the record of 488 meters (1,601 feet), set by another Chinese bridge.

“We want to create a resort where tourists can be entertained and enjoy sports and leisure as well as health care, by integrating innovatively the elements of leisure, recreation, stimulation, amusement and health care,” said Pan Zhaofu, director of the Huangguoshu Scenic Area.

Construction began in March, with a total investment of about $1 million.

The bridge offers views of the Huangguoshu Scenic Area.

Though there are other glass bridges in China, this is the first of its kind in Suiyang County, Guizhou Province.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.