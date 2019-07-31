An old-school recipe that’s making a comeback: A cake straight out of a classic cookbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Homemade desserts often come with some fond memories attached. Jennifer Goldbeck of Delicately Delicious in Cedarburg joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe that has a lot of nostalgia behind it.

Blitz Torte Recipe

From The Settlement Cook Book

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

4 eggs yolks (save the whites in a separate bowl)

1 tsp vanilla

3 TBSP milk

1 cup cake flour

1 tsp baking powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugar. Beat egg yolks lightly and add to butter/sugar mixture; add vanilla, milk and flour sifted with baking powder. Mix well. Spread the mixture in 2 greased 8' layer cake pans.

Topping

4 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup almonds, sliced

1 TBSP sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Beat the whites stiff and dry, add sugar gradually and spread on the unbaked mixture in both pans. Sprinkle layers with almonds, sugar, and cinnamon. Bake about 30 minutes. Cool.

Whipped Cream (with a secret ingredient!)

2 cups whipping cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 tsp vanilla pudding powder

Fresh Berries

Pour cold cream into a stand mixer fitting with a whisk attachment (or in a bowl with a hand held mixer). Whip until soft peaks form (when you pull the whisk or beaters up the point of whipped cream pulled up flops over). Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until just shy of stiff peaks. (Whipped cream is billowy and holds its shape). Fold in pudding powder.

Assemble the cakes: Up to one hour ahead of serving, place one cake, meringue side up on a plate. Top with whipped cream and spread to the edge of the cake. Layer in fresh berries (raspberries and blueberries can be kept whole, strawberries should be sliced). Top with second cake, also meringue side up. Slice and serve with additional whipped cream and berries as desired