Cornerback Kevin King ready to take over Packers backfield: ‘I want to get that ball’

GREEN BAY — His name evokes royalty but so far Kevin King hasn’t been able to take over the thrown in the Green Bay Packers backfield. However, the cornerback isn’t lacking confidence.

“Our defensive backfield as a whole is one of the deeper units that I’ve ever been around. In terms of there is nobody out there that doesn’t deserve to be on the 90-man roster,” said Packers Head Coach Matt Lefleur.

The Packers sure have tried in recent years and they may have finally turned their secondary into a strength.

“I haven’t really seen the other groups that he’s been around but I would like to think that he’s right. We are working like we are trying to be the best group in the whole NFL,” said Kevin King, Packers cornerback.

Cornerback Kevin King is one of the big reasons to be optimistic regarding the defensive backfield. At 6’3″ tall and 200 pounds, he can match up with the leagues big receivers.

“I definitely want to take that role in 100 percent,” King said. “Being able to play more man being able to get to the quarterback a little more and just be able to go out there and have fun, go out there and play fast like we want to do.”

There really hasn’t been much doubt about King’s talent. his health is another matter. Of the 32 games he could have played in as a Packer, he’s seen action in only 16 — exactly half. Some fans are quick to point that out.

“When I am out there on the field they see me out there and when I am not they have something to say, hey they will see me,” King said.

“But if you are there you will make plays is that kind of what you believe?” FOX6 Tim Van Vooren asked King.

“Yeah, yeah, yes,” King responded.

A lot of those plays could involve taking away the football. Any defensive back salivates when he gets his chance to get hands on the ball, King is no different.

“Being a great defensive back means getting the ball. I want to be a great defensive back so I want to get the ball. It’s really simple the game of football is about the ball, we talk about that all the time. And that’s what it is so and the more times I can go up to coach and say coach I got the ball for you then I am sure that will keep a smile on his face,” King said.

Coaches smile about takeaways, general managers smile about strong rosters, and fans smile about victories.