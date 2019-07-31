DOT reconstructing I-94 North-South from County G in Racine Co. to College Avenue in Milwaukee Co.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY –The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reconstructing I-94 North-South (North Segment) from County G in Racine County north to College Avenue in Milwaukee County.

As part of the next phase of the project, crews will work to construct the new I-94 WEST (NB) lanes between County G and Ryan Road. This work will require southbound traffic to be shifted to the west, crossed over to the current southbound side of I-94 by 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1. The southbound ramps at Seven Mile Road will open to traffic at this time.

Wednesday, July 31:

I-94 EAST (SB), between Ryan Road and County G, is scheduled to be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. as crews work to perform a traffic switch.

Detour route: Motorists are encouraged to use Ryan Road, County G, West Frontage Road, 27th Street and WIS 38 to get around the ramp and crossroad closures.

Motorists should take note that there will be new access points for trucks entering and leaving the work site from the median in the northbound and southbound directions.

Additional overnight closures may occur along the I-94 North-South Freeway Corridor that are unrelated to this update. To view all closures on I-94, visit: projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth