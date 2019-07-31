Famous rapper Ice Cube in Milwaukee promoting BIG3 basketball

MILWAUKEE — Famous rapper Ice Cube was in Milwaukee Wednesday, July 31 to promote BIG3 basketball.

The professional three-on-three basketball league was founded by the producer, actor and musical artist along with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.

On Sunday, Aug. 4 the BIG3 will compete at Fiserv Forum.

Ice Cube said bring the kids to see some great three-on-three play.

“Three games for the price of one, affordable tickets so you can bring his bad friends with him, or her, come check out some BIG3 basketball with your home boy Ice Cube. We are going to have too much fun there’s nothing better to do in Wisconsin this Sunday then go see the BIG3, yay-yay,” Ice Cube said.

For more details on BIG3, CLICK HERE.