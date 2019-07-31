Father accused of leaving toddler in car for 10 hours in northcentral Wisconsin

Posted 11:01 am, July 31, 2019, by

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — A father has been arrested after he was accused of leaving his 2-year-old child alone in a car for 10 hours in Schofield — just south of Wausau.

Everest Metro police say the toddler is hospitalized after being left in the vehicle from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a 911 call from a man requesting an ambulance and found the child’s mother holding the toddler when they arrived.

WSAW-TV reports the child was transported to St. Clare’s Hospital and later flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.

The father could be in court Wednesday afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.