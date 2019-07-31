Jury reaches mixed verdict in Cudahy child abuse case

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A jury found a father and stepmother guilty Wednesday, July 31 on several charges in connection with an alleged child torture case in Cudahy.

Kevin Boon-Bey charges:

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm, as party to a crime NOT GUILTY

Causing mental harm to a child, as party to a crime GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is bodily harm, as party to a crime — two counts NOT GUILTY, NOT GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is emotional damage, as party to a crime GUILTY

False imprisonment, as party to a crime GUILTY

Felicia Boon charges:

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm, as party to a crime GUILTY

Causing mental harm to a child, as party to a crime GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is bodily harm, as party to a crime — two counts NOT GUILTY, NOT GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is emotional damage as party to a crime GUILTY

False imprisonment, as party to a crime GUILTY

Prosecutors said the couple locked their 15-year-old daughter in her bedroom with zip ties between August and December 2018 at their Cudahy home. They testified zip ties were only used on the attic door, and that the victim spent most of her time in her room because she had failed freshman year, so she was being home-schooled.

Deliberations ended after about two hours Tuesday, July 30 following the closing arguments.