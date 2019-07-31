Like State Fair food? A copycat recipe you cane make at home

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, August 1 -- but you can have a taste of it today! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making State Fair subs.
State Fair Subs
Courtesy: Taste of Home
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf (1 pound unsliced) French bread
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup whole milk
- ½ tsp pepper
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- 1 ½ cups chopped onion
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- Marinara sauce for dipping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut bread in half lengthwise. Carefully hollow out the top and bottom of the loaf, leaving a 1 inch shell. Cube removed bread.
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs, milk, pepper and salt. Add bread cubes and toss to coat. Set aside.
- In a skillet over medium heat, cook sausage and onion until the meat is no longer pink. Drain. Add to the bread mixture.
- Spoon filling into bread shells. Sprinkle with cheese. Wrap each half of loaf in foil.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Cut into serving-sized slices and serve with optional marinara sauce.