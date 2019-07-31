Like State Fair food? A copycat recipe you cane make at home

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, August 1 -- but you can have a taste of it today! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making State Fair subs.

State Fair Subs

Courtesy: Taste of Home

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf (1 pound unsliced) French bread
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup whole milk
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
  • 1 ½ cups chopped onion
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Marinara sauce for dipping

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Cut bread in half lengthwise.  Carefully hollow out the top and bottom of the loaf, leaving a 1 inch shell.  Cube removed bread.
  3. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, milk, pepper and salt.  Add bread cubes and toss to coat.  Set aside.
  4. In a skillet over medium heat, cook sausage and onion until the meat is no longer pink.  Drain.  Add to the bread mixture.
  5. Spoon filling into bread shells.  Sprinkle with cheese.  Wrap each half of loaf in foil.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  7. Cut into serving-sized slices and serve with optional marinara sauce.
