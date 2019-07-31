Like State Fair food? A copycat recipe you cane make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, August 1 -- but you can have a taste of it today! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making State Fair subs.

State Fair Subs

Courtesy: Taste of Home

Ingredients:

1 loaf (1 pound unsliced) French bread

2 large eggs

¼ cup whole milk

½ tsp pepper

¼ tsp salt

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

1 ½ cups chopped onion

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Marinara sauce for dipping

Directions: