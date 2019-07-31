× Milwaukee Health Department urges establishment operators to beware of scammers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) Division of Consumer Environmental Health has been notified that an operator was the intended victim of a scam to obtain money on the basis of a Health Department inspection.

Officials said in a news release that MHD inspectors will never ask license holders for credit card information. Additionally, health inspectors will never impose a fee for the completion of an inspection. Any fees incurred based on licenses or violations will be invoiced to operators through the United States Postal Service. Also, all inspectors will have valid City-issued identification and will properly identify themselves before conducting an inspection.

A statement in the news release says the following:

“Our Health Inspectors are integral to protecting the community from disease and unfair sales practices (e.g. weights and measures). We are angered to learn about the latest scam to come to our attention – posing as Health Inspectors to hustle small business owners out of their hard earned money. We will cooperate with authorities to identify and prosecute these individuals to the full extent of the law.”

If there is ever any question of legitimacy of an inspection or fee, operators are strongly encouraged to call 414-286-2238 and the MHD will assist.