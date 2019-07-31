× Police: Woman snatches dog at 7-Eleven after man suffers seizure, later dies

LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman is accused of stealing a dog from a man who collapsed after having a seizure in a Colorado convenience store and later died, police said Wednesday.

The missing Chihuahua was later found by Longmont Deputy Chief Jeff Satur on Main Street on Wednesday afternoon after police put out a plea for the return of the animal.

After confirming it was the right dog, Satur reunited Sampson with family members.

The 59-year-old victim had walked Sampson to the 7-Eleven store at 1650 N. Main St. in Longmont on Tuesday night despite feeling ill.

Police said the man suffered a seizure while at the store and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from the store showed an unidentified woman leading the man’s dog from the scene while officers and firefighters responded, police said.

It’s not yet clear who the woman spotted in surveillance video is; no arrests have been made.