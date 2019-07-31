‘Fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows:’ The Ozaukee Co. Fair features free fun for all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Cedarburg at the Ozaukee County Fair. The fair runs July 31 through August 4. Kramp is checking out the food, fun and of course the animals.

About The Ozaukee County Fair (website)

Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment such as live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4-H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more!

