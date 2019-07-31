× Seeking energetic performers: Bucks Entertainment Network auditions to be held Aug. 12-15

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for talented, fun and energetic performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network.

Auditions for the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, Grand Dancers, Young Bucks and 414 Crew will be held from Aug. 12-15, with auditions for Bucks Hoop Troop and Bucks Beats to be held in early September.

All auditions will be held at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center (1201 N. Sixth St., Milwaukee). Free parking will be available in the Highland Parking Structure on the corner of Highland Avenue and Sixth Street. Performers should enter through the main entrance of the Sports Science Center on the corner of Sixth Street and Juneau Avenue. More information on the auditions, including qualifications for each team, can be found at bucks.com/entertainment.

The Bucks Entertainment Network will host an open house for prospective performers Thursday, Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Performers will have the opportunity to learn more about the audition process, meet the current team members and register for upcoming auditions. Those planning to attend the open house are asked to enter Fiserv Forum through the Service Entrance located on Sixth Street and Highland Avenue.

Complete audition schedule for the Bucks Entertainment Network

Monday, Aug. 12

Rim Rockers: 5-10 p.m.

This team of daredevils perform at Bucks games, in the community, and around the world with their innovative style and high-flying trampoline dunks. The Rim Rockers’ high-energy performances are geared to amaze and excite crowds every time they take to the air. With flips, 360s, crazy pass combinations and huge hang time, the Rim Rockers have the crowd on the edge of their seats with each performance.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Bucks Grand Dancers: 5-10 p.m.

The Bucks Grand Dancers are a renowned group that are never too old to play and love to get their groove on. They are known around the world thanks to their viral dance moves, love for all things dance and for their ages—55+! If you are a senior that loves to dance, have fun and entertain the masses, this is the group for you!

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Young Bucks Dancers: 4-10 p.m.

The Young Bucks are the best youth dance team in the NBA. Ranging in age from 7-17, these kids are true Bucks ambassadors that know how to bring lots of energy, big smiles and a huge passion for dance every time they hit the court. Their skills vary from dancing and breaking to tumbling and tricks.

Thursday, Aug. 15

414 Crew: Thursday, 5-10 p.m.

Open call auditions for the 414 Crew begin on Thursday, Aug. 15, with a finalist bootcamp held from Aug. 19-23. Men and women ages 18 and older (as of Sept. 1, 2019) are invited to audition. Dancers must be available for all Bucks home games and two evening practices per week. For more information on auditions, or to register, visit bucks.com/414crew.

Early September – Date TBD

Bucks Hoop Troop

Bucks Hoop Troop is the official interactive hype team of the Milwaukee Bucks. This team is responsible for fan interaction, live promotions, greeting fans, concourse activities and prize giveaways. They are also involved in events around the community.

Bucks Beats

This talented group of musicians bring the rhythm to the court with each performance. With their loud and boisterous sound on the drums, Bucks Beats is ready to entertain the fans anywhere they can bring their drumming. Whether it be on the concourse before the game, on the floor or even in the stands, Bucks Beats bring thunderous energy to each game.