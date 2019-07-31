Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering visitors traditional fair entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- It's one of the few remain free fairs in the country. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of this weekend's fun at the Ozaukee County Fair.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About The Ozaukee County Fair (website)

Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment such as live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4-H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 Ozaukee County Fair featuring free fun for all ages. Multiple Stages of ♪Live Music♫ everyday, Fair Food to indulge in! Spectacular Daily Shows from judging of local raised animals, to magic and kids show and even lumberjack show with audience participation. Horsepower • Smoke • Adrenaline • Carnage DAILY in our Grandstand. Two two nights of Truck & Tractor Pulls (Wednesday and Thursday), two nights of Demolition Derbies (Friday and Saturday), the All Star Monster Truck Tour featuring ATV Racing and Monster Truck Rides on Sunday!