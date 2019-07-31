Tiny homes project proposed for land on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and 9th District Alderwoman Chantia Lewis announced plans on Wednesday, July 31 regarding a housing option for homeless and at-risk veterans.

A tiny homes project is now planned for a city-owned site at 60th Street and Green Tree Road. It is based on a successful model now in operation in Racine. Led by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, the project will combine housing with supportive services that recognize the trauma some veterans face and the desire for dignity shared by veterans.

The veterans who live in the tiny homes can stay up to two years before transitioning into permanent housing.

Each of the tiny homes will be approximately 240 square feet, and up to 48 of these houses could ultimately be constructed on the site. The first step in moving this project forward is committing the city to sell the land at the Bacher Farms site. That will require approval from the board of the city’s Redevelopment Authority and the Common Council.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is raising funds for the project and introducing the plans to neighbors near the proposed development.