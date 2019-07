× Trade alert: Jesus Aguilar headed to Tampa Bay for RHP Jacob Faria

MILWAUKEE — He’s a fan favorite in Milwaukee. But it appears Jesus Aguilar is headed for Tampa.

MLB on Fox reports Aguilar is going to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Jacob Faria.

TRADE ALERT: The Rays are acquiring Jesus Aguilar from the Brewers for Jacob Faria. (via @JeffPassan and @Ken_Rosenthal) pic.twitter.com/znXrTEZVQa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2019

According to Faria’s bio on the Rays’ website, he has a career ERA of 4.18 with 161.2 innings pitched, 145 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.31.

