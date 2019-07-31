Wife of 1 of 2 missing men asks judge to manage business

Posted 2:40 pm, July 31, 2019, by

SHAWANO — The wife of one of two Wisconsin brothers missing and presumed dead in Missouri is asking a judge for permission to oversee the men’s business.

Lisa Diemel filed petitions in Shawano County Circuit Court Tuesday asking a judge to appoint her as a special administrator for the brothers’ estates, including the management of their livestock business.

Lisa and Nick Diemel

Her husband, 34-year-old Nicholas Diemel, and his 24-year-old brother, Justin Diemel, haven’t been heard from since July 21 when they missed their flight home after visiting northwest Missouri on a trip for the business they operate in Bonduel. Authorities say the case is a death investigation, but they have not indicated why they believe the brothers are dead.

Press-Gazette Media reports the petitions filed in Wisconsin list the brothers’ date of death as July 21.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.