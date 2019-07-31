Workers prep and inspect rides at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Ride inspectors gave a glimpse into their process ahead of the Wisconsin State Fair‘s 11-day run on Wednesday, July 31.

Workers go from the ground up, looking at everything from screws and pins to grease on all of the rides.

“The important thing about rides, we inspect it six or seven times. Really when the trailer pulls up, we have all the parts laid out in pieces and so first and foremost when you think about how the ride sways back and forth, you have to make sure that it’s stable,” said a ride inspector.

Inspections start ten days before the fair starts when the rides arrive, when they assembled, and every morning during the fair itself.