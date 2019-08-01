1 dead, 1 wounded after being shot while sitting in car near 10th and Chambers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Wednesday night, July 31 near 10th and Chambers. It happened around 11:15 p.m.

Police say two people were sitting inside a car when unknown suspects fired multiple gunshots -- striking both of them.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, ran from the scene to a relative’s house near 9th and Locust. He suffered a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was located inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were given to the victim, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances behind this incident and it is ongoing at this time.