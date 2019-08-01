× Body of toddler identified as 2-year-old whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide

MONTANA — The body of a child found in a remote part of Montana has been identified as Aiden Castiel Salcido, the toddler investigators had been looking for since his parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide last week, authorities said.

The 2-year-old died after being shot in the head, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said in a press release.

Police earlier this week said they found the body and believed it to be Aiden. The body was found in the same area where his parents were last seen.

“This continues to be an ongoing investigation,” Short said.

Authorities say the boy’s father, Daniel Salcido, shot Hannah Janiak, Aiden’s mother, and then shot himself after fleeing from a traffic stop in Kalispell, Montana, July 25.

Both had felony warrants after a burglary last year and were set to serve prison time. Janiak was scheduled to begin serving a sentence in Jackson County, Oregon, June 11, but did not show up for her sentencing, Kalispell police said.

Concerned relatives reported them missing the same day Janiak was to begin her sentence.

Police stopped their vehicle, which had Oregon plates, July 25, and suspected they were giving false information about their identity. The couple fled, and officers spiked the vehicle’s tires to end the chase. The two were dead by the time officers got to the stopped vehicle, police said.

Aiden was last seen on a surveillance camera with his parents while they were purchasing camping equipment at a Walmart in Medford, Oregon, in early June, authorities said.