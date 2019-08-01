Cocaine, mushrooms, firearm discovered during search warrant at Racine County home

RACINE COUNTY — Drugs — including cocaine and mushrooms — and a firearm were found in a Racine County residence on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant with a K-9 unit at a home on Euclid Drive in the Town of Burlington. The search was a result of multiple controlled sales from the residence.

During the search, officials located 3.7 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of mushrooms, 11 grams of marijuana and a shotgun.

Skyler Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., 25, was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keeper of a Drug Place within 1,000′ of a school