Cocaine, mushrooms, firearm discovered during search warrant at Racine County home

Posted 3:14 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, August 1, 2019

Skyler Nicewarner-Amettis Jr.

RACINE COUNTY — Drugs — including cocaine and mushrooms — and a firearm were found in a Racine County residence on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant with a K-9 unit at a home on Euclid Drive in the Town of Burlington. The search was a result of multiple controlled sales from the residence.

During the search, officials located 3.7 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of mushrooms, 11 grams of marijuana and a shotgun.

Skyler Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., 25, was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Keeper of a Drug Place within 1,000′ of a school
