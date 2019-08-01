‘Exhibits and entertainment:’ Fun for the whole family at the Wisconsin State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11.

Located in the Exposition Center, the family-friendly Activity Stage features the WSMA Youth Showcase, Brew City Wrestling, AAU National Judo Championship, Bench Press Competition, amateur dance groups and more. Visit Wistatefair.com for a full schedule.

Fairgoers can check out the Daily Parade that kicks off at 2 p.m. daily, where they’ll see the Fairest of the Fairs, their favorite street entertainers, mascots, tractors, marching bands and much more! Visit any Fair Information Center for a map of the parade route.

Families won’t want to miss the 6th annual Junior Amateur Talent Competition presented by Jack’s® Pizza on Sunday, August 11 at noon at the Associated Bank Amphitheater! Participants from throughout the state need to pre-qualify to compete at State Fair in either the Youth or Teen division. With a grand total of $14,500 in prize money, this event can’t be missed! Visit Wistatefair.com for more details.

The dog days of summer are coming back to the Fair! The K-9 Sports Arena, located in the Big Backyard, features shows and demonstrations hourly on the half-hour on weekdays with additional shows on weekends. Fairgoers will see dog dock diving, Frisbee, agility courses, Police K-9 units and much more!

Families can pick their favorite pig and get ready to cheer! Saz’s Racing Pigs presented by the Milwaukee Admirals is held in the Racing Animals Arena, located on Second Street and Badger Avenue and features races seven times daily at 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sea Lion Splash presented by Empower Credit Union, located on South Grandstand Avenue, will have crowds cheering and laughing, while also teaching valuable lessons about marine wildlife and conservation. The sea lions will amaze as they balance balls, shoot hoops and even perform handstands! This is the only traveling sea lion show in the U.S. and each 30 minute show will educate the audience while also bringing out the natural comedic nature of these amazing animals. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. with four shows taking place daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30, and 6:30 p.m.

The Kohl’s Activity Zone is back by popular demand with enjoyable and interactive activity tailored for families. Kohl’s Activity Zone is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Fairgoers can find it on South Grandstand Avenue across from Sea Lion Splash and let their creative juices run wild.

As fairgoers stroll through the Fair Park, they are encouraged to keep an eye out for exciting and unique Strolling Street Entertainers. Each performer has a different show, and will change throughout the Fair! Watch for performances by Alex Clark, Scott’s Crazy Comedy Magic, Steve Trash, Brant The FireGuy, Allez-OOPS! Sam The Wheeler, Fantastick Patrick, and The Strolling Piano.

Many of State Fair’s vendors offer free live entertainment daily. These vendors feature not only delicious fair food, but also a regular schedule of live music and entertainment from local and regional artists. Check out the full lineups here.