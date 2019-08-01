Gun goes off during violent struggle between robbery suspect, victim on Milwaukee’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A victim fought back during a robbery attempt on near South 15th Place and Windlake Avenue -- on Milwaukee's south side. The attack took place as the victim was walking home Thursday, Aug. 1 and ended with a shot fired.

"I was sleeping and I just heard a really loud noise. Like a boom," said a neighbor.

The overnight shooting took the neighborhood by surprise.

"A lot of police, a lot of pow-pow, so I'm scared," said Nashley Fernandez, neighbor.

Investigators say as the victim walked home around 3:20 a.m., a suspect was waiting. They tried robbing the victim but they fought back. During the struggle a gun went off and a shot was fired. The bullet missed the victim and the suspect ran away.

"I got up and I checked and I really didn't see nothing, but I just heard bullets," said a neighbor.

Neighbors woke up to an investigation unfolding and police blocking the streets.

"Closed here, closed there, and closed here in this alley," Fernandez said.

They are now taking extra caution and keeping their eyes open -- looking for quiet to return and the suspect to be caught.

"Watching my surroundings more and trying to have my lights on at night," a neighbor said. "I got really scared because it;s unusual to see or hear anything around this neighborhood."

Police say the victim was beaten during the struggle and taken to the hospital. The suspect ran away and police continue to look for them.