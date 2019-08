MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say 12-year-old Daniel Jones frequents the area of 60th and Hampton Avenue.

Jones is described as 5’7″ tall, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, black jeans blue high top shoes and he had a blue book bag.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7273.