MPD offers update on officer injured in pursuit crash, defends policy

MILWAUKEE -- Questions remain after a police pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday night, July 30 injuring children, a police officer and three others. Court records indicate the 28-year-old suspect, who FOX6 News is not naming because he hasn't been charged, indicate he's fled from officers before. The crash is once again prompting Milwaukee police to explain and defend their pursuit policy.

"This accident was serious," said Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson.

Assistant MPD Chief Michael Brunson says a 34-year-old officer was struck by another officer's squad, is making a remarkable recovery. Police radio calls indicate the injured officer was initially pulseless.

"He is talking and in very good spirits," said Assistant Chief Brunson.

Investigators say six people were injured, including two children and the police officer, after a pursuit. The suspect, who has not yet been charged, was allegedly driving a vehicle wanted in a robbery. It was first spotted near 15th and Capitol around 10:30 p.m. The driver allegedly fled and crashed into other cars near 16th and Keefe.

A struck vehicle ended up crashing into a parked car, pushing it up onto the sidewalk and striking a seven and 9-year-old boy. That's also when the officer's crash happened.

"We try as hard as we can to be as safe as possible when we do engage in pursuits," said Brunson.

Brunson is reminding the public, the department's pursuit policy was altered in Sept. of 2017 to include chasing reckless drivers and cars tied to drug dealing.

Prior to that...

"We had over 8,500 instances of individuals who refused to pull over for police," Brunson said.

Brunson says the more inclusive policy has contributed in an overall decrease in crime and has acted as a deterrent.

"We don't want to engage in pursuits," said Brunson. "And it wouldn't be necessary if individuals would simply follow the law."

The crash is still being investigated by Milwaukee police. The injured officer is a 34-year-old male with 5 years experience.

The 28-year-old suspect is in custody and charges are pending.