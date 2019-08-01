1 dead, 1 seriously injured following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and another suffered a serious injury following a police pursuit and crash involving stolen vehicle. It happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 1 on Milwaukee's north side.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of 64th and Congress around 1 a.m. Police say the driver disregarded multiple stoplights and stop signs, nearly causing an accident on W. Capitol.

The stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on N. 12th Street and disregarded a flashing red light -- striking another vehicle who was traveling eastbound through a flashing yellow light on W. Locust.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered a serious injury. He was taken to a local hospital and is in custody.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers and MFD attempted life-saving measures, however, the driver died at the scene.

The department’s crash reconstruction unit and detectives are on the scene completing the investigation.