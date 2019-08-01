1 dead, 1 seriously injured following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

Posted 5:32 am, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05AM, August 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and another suffered a serious injury following a police pursuit and crash involving stolen vehicle. It happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 1 on Milwaukee's north side.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of 64th and Congress around 1 a.m. Police say the driver disregarded multiple stoplights and stop signs, nearly causing an accident on W. Capitol.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 12th and Locust in Milwaukee

Police pursuit ends in crash near 12th and Locust in Milwaukee

The stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on N. 12th Street and disregarded a flashing red light --  striking another vehicle who was traveling eastbound through a flashing yellow light on W. Locust.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered a serious injury.  He was taken to a local hospital and is in custody.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck is a 19-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered life-threatening injuries.  Officers and MFD attempted life-saving measures, however, the driver died at the scene.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 12th and Locust in Milwaukee

The department’s crash reconstruction unit and detectives are on the scene completing the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.