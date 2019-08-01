× Racine police: Be aware of possible scam involving fundraiser for basketball team

RACINE — The Racine Police Department would like to make the public aware of a possible scam.

Officials said in a Facebook post that recently some youths have been going door to door soliciting money for a fundraiser. The youths say they are raising money for their basketball team. There was even mention that some of the players are affiliated with local high schools.

Police say there is no connection to the high schools — and the basketball team does not appear to be legit.

Officials say the attached picture is of some of the youths that were going around to ask for money. Most of these incidents have occurred in Caledonia. But police want to make residents of Racine aware as well.