Recognize this guy? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a business on N. Richards Street a couple blocks south of Capitol Drive.

While in the business around noon on Saturday, July 27, police say the suspect produced a black/gray handgun and demanded money. The suspect took money and merchandise and then fled the store.

The suspect is identified as a male, black, 30 to 35 years of age, 5’10” tall, about 225 pounds with a heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a Charlotte Hornet’s Basketball team logo. He was also wearing a white tank top, black shorts underneath faded blue jeans and sandals.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.