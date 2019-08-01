Recognize this guy? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspect

Posted 3:45 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, August 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a business on N. Richards Street a couple blocks south of Capitol Drive.

While in the business around noon on Saturday, July 27, police say the suspect produced a black/gray handgun and demanded money. The suspect took money and merchandise and then fled the store.

Armed robbery suspect on N. Richards St., Milwaukee

The suspect is identified as a male, black, 30 to 35 years of age, 5’10” tall, about 225 pounds with a heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a Charlotte Hornet’s Basketball team logo. He was also wearing a white tank top, black shorts underneath faded blue jeans and sandals.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.