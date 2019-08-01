Whitefish Bay PD: Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of sex registry violation

WHITEFISH BAY — An arrest warrant has been issued for Raymond Hoelzer, a registered sex offender in Wisconsin, who is now charged with a sex registry violation.

Officials say on Wednesday morning, July 24, Hoelzer was engaged in suspicious behavior near children at or near Klode Park. Officials say Hoelzer approached two children on a sidewalk near the park asking them to look at a supposed Disney character image on his phone. One of the children feeling uncomfortable pulled out her cellphone and began to dial 911 — and the man walked away towards Klode Park. The child did not complete the call. But Whitefish Bay police became aware of this incident on Thursday.

In a new police alert on Thursday, Aug. 1, officials indicated they have been to Hoelzer’s residence numerous times and he has not been there. They have been interviewing people known to Hoelzer — and “were able to gain proof that he was not abiding by the requirements of the State of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.” Those findings were brought to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The charge against Hoelzer is punishable by up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Again, Hoelzer is not in police custody at this time. Officials do not believe Hoelzer is in Whitefish Bay, but they are continually on the lookout for him.