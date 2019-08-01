× Wisconsin Humane Society to match donations in August

MILWAUKEE — In August, every single dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will be matched up to $200,000!

According to a news release from WHS, donations made to their Green Bay and Door County Campuses will be generously matched up to $100,000 thanks to the George Kress Family Foundation; donations made to the Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine Campuses will be matched by the Nicholas Family Foundation, Joyce Madsen & pups, Jude Ford, the Robertson Family, Nancy Behrens, Todd & Kim James, Kathleen Ryan, and other friends of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

You can double your impact for animals now with this dollar-for-dollar match! That means…

$30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.

$50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted and given the second chance they deserve.

$100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

“We are in the middle of our busiest season, caring for about 900 animals a day, all at a time when donations traditionally slow down,” said Angela Speed, vice president of communications at WHS. “This opportunity couldn’t come at a better time and we’re so grateful to those donors who will undoubtedly inspire others with their generosity.”

As WHS doesn’t receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group, the local nonprofit depends the generosity of the community to annually serve 40,000 animals and their families.

If you’d like to make a gift and double your impact for animals in need, CLICK HERE.