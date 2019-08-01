Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through Aug. 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way to State Fair Park over the next 11 days for the Wisconsin State Fair. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting out some of the unique entertainment.

Through the generosity of State Fair’s partners and day sponsors, Central Park features plenty of activities for the whole family each day. Activities will include contests, crafts, exhibits and entertainment.

Thursday, Aug. 1 is Wells Fargo $2 Day benefiting Hunger Task Force. Fairgoers can enter Fair Park for just $2 until 4 p.m. when they donate at least two cans of pears or peaches or make a cash donation outside any fair admission entrance. Guests can stop by Central Park to enjoy live music, get their picture taken on the Hunger Task Force Farm tractor, and enjoy free face painting.

Friday, Aug. 2 is Klement’s Day. Fairgoers can gather ‘round something great on Klement’s Day! Klement’s Sausage, Milwaukee’s Hometown Sausage company, will be on hand in Central Park for a variety of activates, contests and fun. In addition, there will be time to sample many delicious Klement’s products. Saturday Aug. 3 is Sentry Foods Day. Sentry Foods will be holding a Sample-Fest in Central Park offering a wide variety of FREE product samples including some of the “Best Meat in Town.” A cooking demo along with a variety of children’s contests and activities will also be held throughout the day. (Free samples start at 10 a.m. - while supplies last).

Sunday, Aug. 4 is UW-Milwaukee Day. UWM deserves a gold star for more than just their school colors. They hold Research 1 status, the gold standard for the nation’s top research universities, and offer a gold mine of opportunities to their students. Fairgoers will find the Gold School celebration in Central Park. There will be fun, food, games, giveaways, lives performances, the “Roar Like a Panther” contest for kids 12 and under, and premium prizes for the first 1,000 fairgoers to complete the gold school scavenger hunt.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 is Kwik Trip Day. New this year Kwik Trip, Inc. is excited to be part of the Wisconsin State Fair. A family-

owned business based out of La Crosse, Wis., they operate 379 stores in the state of Wisconsin. The Kwik Trip display will be located in Central Park. Featuring product showcases, contests and activities. Visitors can learn more about the

company and its innovative Kwik Rewards program, interact with Kwik Trip employees, and win amazing prizes.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 is Meijer Day. Meijer, a family-owned retailer, opened its first Wisconsin supercenters in 2015. Meijer currently has 11 stores in Wisconsin, including the newest store in Sheboygan. Join Meijer in Central Park for children’s activities, fun contests and FREE giveaways. Fairgoers can also save $4 on ONE adult gate admission ticket before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 when they spend $30 or more at Wisconsin Meijer stores between June 30 – Aug. 7, 2019.

Thursday, Aug. 8 is Prairie Farms Dairy Day. Prairie Farms Dairy invites fairgoers to Central Park from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for award-winning dairy samples, fun family activities and great raffle prizes.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, State Fair comes to a close with Miller High Life Veterans & Military Recognition Day. Don’t miss a special military program at the Associated Bank Amphitheater at 10:30 a.m. Activities will take place all day in Central Park, and the annual Veterans and Military Recognition Day Parade will kick off at 2 p.m. Veterans, military personnel and up to three (3) family members will receive FREE admission to the Fair with proper ID until 4 p.m.