Woodstock 50 festival canceled

Posted 9:04 am, August 1, 2019, by

The trial for rapper A$AP Rocky continues. Plus, Woodstock 50 has officially been canceled. Brad Appleton with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.