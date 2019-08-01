WWII veteran forced to wait over a month for $6,000 AT&T refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Raymond Sackett, 97, accidentally overpaid his AT&T bill online June 13. His bill was $65.22, but he accidentally typed a comma behind the 6 and paid the company $6,522.

“When you get to be a World War II veteran, you need every cent you got,” Raymond said. Since then, he and his family have been working to get a refund.

“My husband is not able to get out to check the mail so this is what I do every day,” said Raymond's wife, Martha Sackett.

She said she is constantly disappointed when she sees the check has yet to come.

“No, not yet,” she said Friday as she checked the mailbox.

“You would think that if a payment can be received electronically it can be reversed electronically,” the couple's son, Mark Sackett said.

He has been helping them contact the company for a refund.

“The stress and strain of the calls to AT&T, the empty promises,” Mark said.

AT&T told the Sacketts a check was in the mail June 21, but it never came. The company sent WXIN a statement:

"Our vendor sent Mr. Sackett a reimbursement payment at the end of June, but it appears he did not receive it. We re-sent the payment on Monday and anticipate he should receive it in 7-10 days. We plan to follow up with him to confirm he has received it."

The family said they have heard that before but hopes this time, it’s true.

