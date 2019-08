× 54-year-old man injured after shooting near MLK and Center

MILWAUKEE — One man is injured following a shooting near MLK Drive and Center St. early morning Friday, August 2.

According to officials, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a gunshot wound around 3:10 a.m. after his acquaintances were involved in a verbal dispute. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking suspects.