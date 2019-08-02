× 6 killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Olmsted County, Minnesota; 3 from Waukesha

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Six people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Minnesota interstate, and three are from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

It happened early Friday morning, Aug. 2, on I-90 in Olmsted County.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the two vehicles hit each other head-on.

Three people were killed in each vehicle. Minnesota State Patrol officials identified them as follows:

2005 Chrysler Sebring

Christopher Peterson, 26, from Rochester, Minnesota

Ester Peters, 47, from Rochester, Minnesota

Shayla Peterson, 23, from Paynesville, Minnesota

2008 Ford Focus

Sheila Eagle, 54, from Waukesha, Wisconsin

Tamara Eagle, 29, from Waukesha, Wisconsin

Nyobee Richardson, 11, from Waukesha, Wisconsin

Investigators were working to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction.

I-90 was reopened around 7:30 a.m.