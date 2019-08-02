6 killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Olmsted County, Minnesota; 3 from Waukesha

Posted 1:54 pm, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, August 2, 2019
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Six people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Minnesota interstate, and three are from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

It happened early Friday morning, Aug. 2, on I-90 in Olmsted County.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the two vehicles hit each other head-on.

Three people were killed in each vehicle. Minnesota State Patrol officials identified them as follows:

2005 Chrysler Sebring

  • Christopher Peterson, 26, from Rochester, Minnesota
  • Ester Peters, 47, from Rochester, Minnesota
  • Shayla Peterson, 23, from Paynesville, Minnesota

2008 Ford Focus

  • Sheila Eagle, 54, from Waukesha, Wisconsin
  • Tamara Eagle, 29, from Waukesha, Wisconsin
  • Nyobee Richardson, 11, from Waukesha, Wisconsin

Investigators were working to determine which vehicle was going in the wrong direction.

I-90 was reopened around 7:30 a.m.

