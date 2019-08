Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mud River Lee & The Bluegrass Orchestra will be performing at the Wisconsin State Fair this year, and the group stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Friday, August 2 to give our viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect!

The group shared a story about the meaning behind their name and talked about how excited they are to play at the fair. To learn more about Mud River Lee, check out their Facebook page HERE.