Construction update: Details about the projects that could impact your commute

Posted 7:43 am, August 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Friday morning, August 2 to provide updates on construction that could potentially impact your commute.

