‘Good for the community:’ Milwaukee Health Department holds 18th annual Back-to-School Health Fair

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department held its 18th annual Back-to-School Health Fair Friday morning, Aug. 2. The department wasn’t able to host the fair in 2018 due to little resources and planning — but many people took advantage Friday.

“I like school,” said Briezaria Dixon.

The fair was held at Washington High School on Friday, and Milwaukee families were able to prepare for the 2019-2020 school year. The fair included school-required vaccinations, dental and vision screenings, backpacks, school supplies, and more.

“We can’t forget that there are families that are struggling, and we can’t leave them behind,” said Jeanette Kowalik, commissioner of health.

Organizers said they were happy the fair was back for 2019.

“Now we’re back, and we plan on continuing this for years to come,” said Kowalik.

From balloons to pencils, parents and kids explored the vendors and took advantage of the offerings while they were available.

 

“Some people don’t have access to this type of stuff,” said Corday Canada.

Some popular picks included crayons, colored pencils, and books.

While guests got into the school spirit, they said they were thankful for the health fair’s return.

“By having them come here — and it’s all here — I think that’s good for the community,” said Canada.

The health department scheduled another fair for Aug. 9 at Journey House. Volunteers suggested getting there early, with supplies expected to go fast.

To learn more about the Back-to-School fairs, CLICK HERE.

