Kenosha Tall Ships is a fun boating event for all ages

KENOSHA -- One of the best parts of summer is Wisconsin is spending time on Lake Michigan. Tall Ships America's "Tall Ships Challenge" Race Series has returned to the Great Lakes for 2019, and Kenosha is a first-time host port city! Kramp checked out the event Friday morning, August 2 and shared the excitement with crew members and boat fanatics.

About Kenosha Tall Ships (website)

Tall Ships America’s TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Race Series is returning to the Great Lakes and Kenosha is a first-time host port city. We are is looking forward having you join us for a family-friendly maritime festival on the harbor as the fleet appears in our corner of Lake Michigan. Where to find Kenosha.

And while you come for the tall ships, Kenosha has an amazing museum campus and waterfront. Kenosha has 13 miles of waterfront, and our amazing history (think mammoths at the Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War) not to mention our maritime (think ship wrecks and 2 light houses!) As a result, there is a lot to see when the tall ships arrive. Check out Visit Kenosha for best ways to visit. Kenosha is just an hour south of Milwaukee, and about 90 minutes north of Chicago. Come for the festival, but please explore while you are here!

Ships will be docked on both sides of the historic channel where AMC off-loaded the Nash-Rambler before 1955. Be sure to visit the Kenosha History Center for more of this story. And stop in to the Kenosha Sailing Center and Yacht Club for lunch and great viewing of the ships sailing in and out from the north side of the harbor. Tall ships providing day sails will leave from the dock wall next to the Kenosha Yacht Club.

Kenosha’s downtown is just a few blocks away along with our partner hotels. With so much to see, you will want to spend at least one night. The Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside Hotel over looks the harbor where the ships will be docked. And just a few blocks from the event site is Kenosha’s newest hotel, The Stella Hotel and Ballroom. It is the reformation of a historic 100-year-old building into a premier boutique hotel.

Kenosha’s own tall ship Red Witch will be leading the Parade of Sail sponsored by Spectrumon Thursday, August 1.

Whether you are a first time visitor or an old pro, Kenosha has something for everyone. Lake Michigan is important to Kenosha. We look forward to everyone’s visit – ships and people! Fair winds!