Police: Intoxicated driver arrested at scene of crash near 52nd and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A woman was arrested after a crash early Friday, Aug. 2 near 52nd and Burleigh.

It happened around 2 a.m.

Police said an investigation into the single-vehicle crash revealed the driver, a woman, 23, was intoxicated.

The driver was arrested, and a female passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.