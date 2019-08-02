Police look to ID 2 men accused of stealing purse from vehicle at Rogan’s Shoes

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Friday, Aug. 2 asked for help identifying two people accused of stealing a purse from a locked vehicle at Rogan’s Shoes on July 16.

The crime happened around 5 p.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue.

Police said the two men used a tool to break the passenger side window, and they then retrieved the bag.

They appeared to be in a white, mid-90s, Ford Econoline van, with brown and tan side panels.

Police described the driver of that vehicle as a male, black, heavyset, wearing an orange t-shirt, shorts, and walking with a slight limp. The passenger wasn’t clearly observed.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.

