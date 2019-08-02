Police look to ID young men wanted in strong-armed robbery near 21st and Burleigh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Friday, Aug. 2 asked for the public's help identifying two young men wanted in connection with a strong-armed robbery that happened Sunday night, July 28 near 21st and Burleigh.

According to police, around 9 p.m., the victim was parked in the area when the two young men approached her vehicle. One of the men forced the victim out of the vehicle, and the other man took the victim's book bag and keys. The victim was able to fight them off and re-entered the vehicle -- and the men fled.

The men then took a different vehicle that belonged to the victim that was parked in the area -- a 2018 black Kia Forte, a four-door vehicle with Wisconsin license plate number 173-WJA.

Police described the men as follows:

Male, black, with a light skin complexion, 16 to 18 years of age, 5’5" to 5’7" tall, about 140 pounds, with a stocky build, and a faded hairstyle with twists. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans.

Male, black, with a dark skin complexion, 16 to 18 years of age, 5’0" to 5’2" tall, about 110 pounds, with a skinny build, and a low-cut hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jogging pants with a green and red strip down the side.

Police said the victim described three other young men, ages 16 to 18, who were also involved.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360.