Prosecutors: Housekeeper at senior living facility stole $30,000 in jewelry, $4,000 cash from residents

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman, 30, has been charged with eight counts of theft after a year-long investigation into missing money and jewelry at a senior living apartment complex.

Nicole Crites was charged Friday, Aug. 2, according to Ephrata police. She is accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and over $4,000 in cash from eight residents at Keystone Villa, where she was employed as a housekeeper, police said.

Over the course of the investigation, police said, officers worked with management at the Villa, located on the 100 block of North State Street. The investigation was ongoing, and police were trying to determine if there were any other victims.

Crites was arraigned on the charges and was free on $50,000 bail.