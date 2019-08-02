US Marshals seek Quavon Marlow, accused of firing into vehicle with children in back seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say a dispute got ugly. It turned into violence witnessed by children.

"There was a verbal argument," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "Quavon pulled a firearm, and began to open fire on the vehicle."

Quavon Marlow, 22, is wanted for first degree reckless injury. An arrest warrant was issued after authorities said Marlow fired into a vehicle with two women and two children inside. The shooting happened near the Harbor Pointe Apartments near 76th and Brown Deer Road.

"According to the reports, Quavon struck one of the occupants in the foot and the ankle -- and the other occupant received a bullet graze across the upper thigh," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities said Marlow's brother was arrested for his role in the confrontation, but Marlow has not been seen since.

"From the outside looking in, it appears the women were in fear. They used pepper spray, and the suspects returned by using a gun," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Officials described Marlow as 5'6" tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. He is suspected of hiding out in the Village of Brown Deer.

"The real issue with all of this is -- there were two minor children in the back seat of the vehicle, witnessing all of this, and could've become victims,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Marshals said Marlow should be considered armed and dangerous because of the severity of all the allegations against him. Up until now, he has had no violent criminal history.

"The faster we get Quavon off the street, the more safe the community is," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities asked that Marlow turn himself in, and give his side of the story.

"The longer he's out, it's just going to get worse. It's not going to get any better," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

If you have information that could help the U.S. Marshals, you are urged to call 414-297-3707. You can remain anonymous.