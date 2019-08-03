× 2nd annual Black Arts Fest MKE celebrates African, African-American culture, heritage

MILWAUKEE — Thousands were expected to attend the second annual Black Arts Fest MKE at Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Aug. 3.

In 2018, nearly 9,000 people attended the inaugural festival.

Black Arts Fest MKE features different forms of artistic expression — music, dance, educational activities, art, and food celebrating African and African-American culture.

“It’s an experience that ties together the past and the current, and you can appreciate what the elders have brought to our community and still bring, and also pass down the heritage to our young ones,” said Patrice Harris, executive director.

The festival was scheduled to run until midnight, with tickets available until 10:30 p.m.

