Body recovered from water on Seeboth Street in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A body was removed from the water on Seeboth Street, near the confluence of the Milwaukee, KK, and Menomonee Rivers on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, according to officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The body was turned over to Milwaukee police for an investigation.

The medical examiner was called out to the scene as well.

Information on the gender and age of the person was not immediately available.

The cause of death was under investigation.