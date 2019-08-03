× Fundraising concert held for family of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris, killed in road rage shooting

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser was held Saturday, Aug. 3 for the family of Brooklyn Harris.

Harris, 3, was shot and killed in a road rage incident on July 13.

A fundraising concert was held on Saturday afternoon at Life Center MKE near 56th and Burleigh.

The event was free to attend, but organizers asked for donations to benefit Harris’ family.

A group called “US Kids,” featuring children between the ages of 7 and 9, performed a special “Stop the Violence” song.

Organizers said all of the money collected would go to Harris’ family.

Antonio Bratcher, the man prosecutors say shot and killed Harris pleaded not guilty to the following charges on July 25:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (five counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Flee or elude an officer

According to the criminal complaint, Harris’ mother went to pick up a friend and her child on July 13. Harris’ mother was driving a white vehicle. Her friend sat in the passenger seat, and their four children were in the back.

The complaint said they began to pull away from the curb near 42nd and Bonny Place when Harris’ mother saw an SUV with pink lettering across the top of the windshield stopped behind them. Investigators said as Harris’ mother pulled away, she heard a gunshot and saw the rear window was shattered. Her daughter, Brooklyn, had fallen over in her seat.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Harris suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and did not survive.

Harris’ mother told investigators she continued to drive, and told the other three children to “get onto the rear floorboards.” Near 42nd and Concordia, Harris’ mother spotted the black SUV again, and observed the driver point a handgun at their car and shoot twice more.

Officers located the SUV and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. Authorities said the fleeing SUV blew through several stop signs before crashing near 27th and Galena — near Tiefenthaler Park. The driver fled the scene. Milwaukee police began searching house to house in the area of the crash, and Bratcher was found hiding under a front porch. Prosecutors said he tried running from police again before being apprehended. A fingerprint found on the recovered gun linked Bratcher to the shooting, prosecutors said.